Watch Missouri vs. Troy: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Missouri vs. Troy football game
Who's Playing
Missouri (home) vs. Troy (away)
Current Records: Missouri 3-1-0; Troy 2-2-0
What to Know
Missouri has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on Troy at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Missouri strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 38.25 points per game.
The Tigers might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They strolled past South Carolina with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the contest 34-14. QB Kelly Bryant did work as he picked up 77 yards on the ground on 17 carries and accumulated 227 passing yards.
Meanwhile, if Troy was feeling good off their 35-7 takedown of Akron, that ride came to an abrupt end. The Trojans fell to Arkansas State 50-43. Troy didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Missouri's win lifted them to 3-1 while Troy's loss dropped them down to 2-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Missouri rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 2 on the season. Less enviably, Troy are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 316.30 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Trojans.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Trojans.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
