WATCH: Mom helps Kyle Whittingham surprise Utah walk-on with scholarship

A few times a year when teams finalize their rosters and scholarship count, we get to see the heartwarming moments of walk-ons finding out they are being put on scholarship.

This edition comes to us via Utah, where head coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to make the surprise not only a great moment for the team, but Kyle Lanterman's family as well. Lanterman, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound lineman with two varsity letters, played in six games last season for the Utes and has been a walk-on since joining the program in 2015.

In the middle of an otherwise normal team meeting this week, Whittingham was interrupted by a phone ringing. When Lanterman answered, Whittingham informed him that it was his mother. Confused by the situation, Lanterman joined Whittingham in front of the team as his mom was put on speaker phone and announced to the everyone the happy news: Utah was awarding Lanterman with a scholarship for his senior season.

Check out the full video of the announcement below, via Utah athletics:

His mom called in the middle of team huddle... to tell him he’s officially on scholarship.



To the guy that does everything right, congratulations Kyle Lanterman! #UBoyz #WeArentCryingYouAre pic.twitter.com/4m4MMRySS9 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 28, 2019

The emotions from Lanterman and his teammates are part of why we love these videos so much. Props to Whittingham on getting this done perfectly.