WATCH: Mom helps Kyle Whittingham surprise Utah walk-on with scholarship

Whittingham arranged for Kyle Lanterman's moment to be a family affair

A few times a year when teams finalize their rosters and scholarship count, we get to see the heartwarming moments of walk-ons finding out they are being put on scholarship. 

This edition comes to us via Utah, where head coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to make the surprise not only a great moment for the team, but Kyle Lanterman's family as well. Lanterman, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound lineman with two varsity letters, played in six games last season for the Utes and has been a walk-on since joining the program in 2015. 

In the middle of an otherwise normal team meeting this week, Whittingham was interrupted by a phone ringing. When Lanterman answered, Whittingham informed him that it was his mother. Confused by the situation, Lanterman joined Whittingham in front of the team as his mom was put on speaker phone and announced to the everyone the happy news: Utah was awarding Lanterman with a scholarship for his senior season. 

Check out the full video of the announcement below, via Utah athletics: 

The emotions from Lanterman and his teammates are part of why we love these videos so much. Props to Whittingham on getting this done perfectly.

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

