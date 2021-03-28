College football is in full effect. More accurately, spring FCS football is in full effect and one of the most incredible plays of the season happened in Saturday's game between Weber State and Northern Arizona.

Down one point with two seconds left at the 50-yard line, Weber State was set up for a Hail Mary attempt. Randall Johnson ran over to his right to find space and heaved a pass that broadcasters immediately remarked upon as having "the distance." So all that needed to happen was for someone in the end zone to catch it, preferably, for Weber State, a member of the Wildcats team. That's exactly what Justin Malone just did to the cheers of everyone in the stadium as Weber State pulled off the last-gasp victory.

This amazing play happened immediately after a soul-crushing drive that Northern Arizona had just pulled off moments earlier. The Lumberjacks got their go-ahead touchdown at the end of a 95-yard drive which took four minutes and 14 plays. But the time left over was enough for the Wildcats to get the 15 yards the team needed to be in position to complete this miraculous play.

The Wildcats are now 3-0, while Northern Arizona drops to 1-2.