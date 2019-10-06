WATCH: Navy midshipmen storm the field after taking down Air Force with wild comeback
In a rare sight, the midshipmen took to the field to celebrate their win over the Falcons
There's no rivalry quite like those between the service academies. And while Army vs. Navy is the most well-known, Air Force vs. Navy made a case to at least be mentioned in the conversation after what went down on Saturday.
The Midshipmen defeated the Falcons 34-25, and it was a whole lot closer than the score might lead you to believe. There were four lead changes throughout, which culminated with a two-touchdown come-from-behind barrage from Navy in the final 23 seconds that took them from down four points to up 11. The last score was simply gravy, which led the entire fleet of Midshipmen on hand to charge the field in celebration.
This is a huge result for Navy, which suffered its first loss of the season last week to Memphis. While it's a nonconference affair, it brings service academy bragging rights and some needed bounce-back momentum as the Midshipmen head back into conference play next week against Tulsa.
