Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: South Florida 2-2, Navy 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

South Florida has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Navy Midshipmen at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. South Florida pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to do the same again against the 4-point favorite Navy.

After a disappointing three points in their last match, South Florida made sure to put some points up on the board against Rice on Saturday. South Florida took their matchup against Rice 42-29. With that victory, South Florida brought their scoring average up to 26.8 points per game.

The match pitted two dominant signal callers against one another in Byrum Brown and JT Daniels. Brown had a solid game and threw for 435 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Daniels did his best for the losing side, throwing for 432 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, Navy was not quite Memphis' equal in the second half last Thursday. Navy fell to Memphis 28-24. Sadly, the defeat only continues a disappointing trend for Navy: they've now lost five straight matchups with Memphis.

The losing side was boosted by Alex Tecza, who rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown. Tecza's longest rush was for an incredible 75 yards.

South Florida's victory lifted them to 2-2 while Navy's loss dropped them down to 1-2.

While only South Florida took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Navy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Bulls have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 209.8 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Midshipmen struggle in that department as they've been averaging 223.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Navy is a 4-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

Series History

Navy has won 2 out of their last 3 games against South Florida.