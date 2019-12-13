Watch Navy vs. Army West Point: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Army West Point @ No. 23 Navy

Current Records: Navy 9-2; Army West Point 5-7

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights are staring down a pretty large 10.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. They will take on the Navy Midshipmen at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field after a week off. Navy should still be riding high after a victory, while the Black Knights will be looking to right the ship.

Army West Point found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 52-31 punch to the gut against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Navy didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Cougars as they won 56-41. FB Jamale Carothers went supernova for Navy as he rushed for five TDs and 188 yards on 18 carries. Carothers put himself on the highlight reel with a 75-yard TD scramble in the third quarter. Not surprisingly, Carothers' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Army West Point's defeat took them down to 5-7 while Navy's win pulled them up to 9-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Navy rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 48 on the season. The Black Knights are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the second most rushing touchdowns in the league at 44. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Odds

The Midshipmen are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Army West Point have won three out of their last four games against Navy.