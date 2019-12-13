Watch Navy vs. Army West Point: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Navy vs. Army West Point football game
Who's Playing
Army West Point @ No. 23 Navy
Current Records: Navy 9-2; Army West Point 5-7
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights are staring down a pretty large 10.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. They will take on the Navy Midshipmen at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field after a week off. Navy should still be riding high after a victory, while the Black Knights will be looking to right the ship.
Army West Point found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 52-31 punch to the gut against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, Navy didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Cougars as they won 56-41. FB Jamale Carothers went supernova for Navy as he rushed for five TDs and 188 yards on 18 carries. Carothers put himself on the highlight reel with a 75-yard TD scramble in the third quarter. Not surprisingly, Carothers' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
Army West Point's defeat took them down to 5-7 while Navy's win pulled them up to 9-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Navy rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 48 on the season. The Black Knights are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the second most rushing touchdowns in the league at 44. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Midshipmen are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: 40
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Army West Point have won three out of their last four games against Navy.
- Dec 08, 2018 - Army West Point 17 vs. Navy 10
- Dec 09, 2017 - Army West Point 14 vs. Navy 13
- Dec 10, 2016 - Army West Point 21 vs. Navy 17
- Dec 12, 2015 - Navy 21 vs. Army West Point 17
