Who's Playing

BYU @ No. 23 Navy

Last Season Records: Navy 11-2; BYU 7-6

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen and the BYU Cougars will face off at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 7 at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. The Midshipmen ended up 11-2 last year and capped things off with a win over the Kansas State Wildcats in the Liberty Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Meanwhile, BYU was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Navy threw only four interceptions last season, the fourth best among all teams in the nation. But the Cougars snagged 15 interceptions last season, the 13th most (top 10%) in the nation. We'll see if Navy is as careful with their passes as they were last year.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.