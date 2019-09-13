Watch Navy vs. East Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Navy vs. East Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Navy (home) vs. East Carolina (away)
Current Records: Navy 1-0-0; East Carolina 1-1-0
What to Know
East Carolina will face off against Navy on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
East Carolina ran circles around Gardner-Webb last Saturday, and the extra yardage (574 yards vs. 144 yards) paid off. The Pirates put a hurting on Gardner-Webb to the tune of 48-9. Among those leading the charge for East Carolina was RB Darius Pinnix Jr., who rushed for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 carries. Pinnix Jr. didn't help his team much against NC State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Navy were no strangers to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 531 yards compared to Holy Cross' 218. Navy took their game with ease, bagging a 45-7 victory over Holy Cross. The Midshipmen were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.
Their wins bumped the Pirates to 1-1 and the Midshipmen to 1-0. The Pirates enter the contest with only 1 passing touchdown allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. As for Navy, they haven't allowed a passing touchdown yet. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Midshipmen are a big 7 point favorite against the Pirates.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Navy have won both of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last five years.
- Nov 19, 2016 - East Carolina 31 vs. Navy 66
- Sep 19, 2015 - Navy 45 vs. East Carolina 21
