Watch Navy vs. East Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Navy (home) vs. East Carolina (away)

Current Records: Navy 1-0-0; East Carolina 1-1-0

What to Know

East Carolina will face off against Navy on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

East Carolina ran circles around Gardner-Webb last Saturday, and the extra yardage (574 yards vs. 144 yards) paid off. The Pirates put a hurting on Gardner-Webb to the tune of 48-9. Among those leading the charge for East Carolina was RB Darius Pinnix Jr., who rushed for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 carries. Pinnix Jr. didn't help his team much against NC State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Navy were no strangers to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 531 yards compared to Holy Cross' 218. Navy took their game with ease, bagging a 45-7 victory over Holy Cross. The Midshipmen were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Their wins bumped the Pirates to 1-1 and the Midshipmen to 1-0. The Pirates enter the contest with only 1 passing touchdown allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. As for Navy, they haven't allowed a passing touchdown yet. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Midshipmen are a big 7 point favorite against the Pirates.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Navy have won both of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last five years.