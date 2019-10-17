Watch Navy vs. South Florida: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Navy (home) vs. South Florida (away)

Current Records: Navy 4-1-0; South Florida 3-3-0

What to Know

An American Athletic battle is on tap between Navy and South Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. If the contest is anything like the 52-45 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Navy took their game against Tulsa on Saturday by a conclusive 45-17 score. RB Malcolm Perry went supernova for the Midshipmen as he rushed for 218 yards and three TDs on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, South Florida wasn't the first one on the board, but they got there more often. They got past BYU with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 27-23. The over/under? 50. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Navy is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Navy to 4-1 and South Florida to 3-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Midshipmen come into the matchup boasting the second most rushing touchdowns in the league at 22. Less enviably, the Bulls are stumbling into the contest with the 20th most rushing touchdowns in the nation, having given up 14 on the season. So the South Florida squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Midshipmen are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bulls.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Navy and South Florida both have one win in their last two games.