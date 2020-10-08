Who's Playing

Temple @ No. 23 Navy

What to Know

The Temple Owls will face off against the Navy Midshipmen at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. While the Owls were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Temple was 17th best in the nation (top 13%) in sacks, finishing the 2019 season with 39. As for Navy, they ranked 10th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, closing the year allowing only 105.8 on average.

Temple has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Owls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Temple have won all of the games they've played against Navy in the last six years.