One of the best bowl games of Thursday took place in the Orlando with the Pop-Tarts Bowl between No. 18 NC State and No. 25 Kansas State. The meeting of ranked-on-ranked teams featured two of the more consistent programs across the last couple of seasons, but the game was defined by creativity and unpredictability.

Kansas State struck first with a fake punt in the second quarter that saw punter Jack Blumer take advantage of open space for a 30-yard first down. That got the ball into NC State territory and the drive ended in a touchdown that put Kansas State up 14-0.

But NC State responded with some trickery of its own. Down 21-13 in the final minutes of the third quarter with the ball near midfield, the Wolfpack snapped the ball upback and veteran tight end Trent Pennix.

Pennix burst through the line of scrimmage for a 60-yard touchdown. The play cut Kansas State's lead to just two points after a failed 2-point point after attempt.