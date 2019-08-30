Watch NC State vs. East Carolina: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch NC State vs. East Carolina football game
Who's Playing
NC State (home) vs. East Carolina (away)
Last Season Records: NC State 9-4-0; East Carolina 3-9-0;
What to Know
East Carolina and NC State are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at noon on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Returning after a rocky 3-9 season, East Carolina is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. On the other hand, NC State finished a solid 9-3 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 13-52 loss to Texas A&M in the Taxslayer Bowl.
A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: East Carolina was 20th in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 284.8 on average. But NC State was even better: they ranked eighth in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the year with 313.20 on average. We'll see if that edge gives NC State a route to victory.
The East Carolina sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $95.50
Odds
The Wolfpack are a big 17 point favorite against the Pirates.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolfpack as a 20 point favorite.
Over/Under: 53
Series History
NC State and East Carolina both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 01, 2018 - NC State 58 vs. East Carolina 3
- Sep 10, 2016 - East Carolina 33 vs. NC State 30
