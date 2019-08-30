Watch NC State vs. East Carolina: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

NC State (home) vs. East Carolina (away)

Last Season Records: NC State 9-4-0; East Carolina 3-9-0;

What to Know

East Carolina and NC State are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at noon on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Returning after a rocky 3-9 season, East Carolina is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. On the other hand, NC State finished a solid 9-3 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 13-52 loss to Texas A&M in the Taxslayer Bowl.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: East Carolina was 20th in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 284.8 on average. But NC State was even better: they ranked eighth in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the year with 313.20 on average. We'll see if that edge gives NC State a route to victory.

The East Carolina sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.50

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 17 point favorite against the Pirates.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolfpack as a 20 point favorite.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

NC State and East Carolina both have one win in their last two games.