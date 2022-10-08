Who's Playing

Florida State @ No. 14 NC State

Current Records: Florida State 4-1; NC State 4-1

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. FSU and the NC State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Seminoles might have drawn first blood against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last week, but it was Wake Forest who got the last laugh. FSU fell to Wake Forest 31-21. Despite the loss, FSU had strong showings from WR Mycah Pittman, who caught five passes for two TDs and 85 yards, and QB Jordan Travis, who passed for three TDs and 281 yards on 35 attempts.

FSU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Demon Deacons' offensive line to sack QB Sam Hartman four times for a total loss of 31 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Meanwhile, NC State came up short against the Clemson Tigers last week, falling 30-20. No one had a standout game offensively for NC State, but QB Devin Leary led the way with two touchdowns.

FSU is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 4-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: FSU enters the matchup with 481.6 yards per game on average, good for 17th best in the nation. But the Wolfpack rank 15th in the nation when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 280 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a 3.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

NC State have won four out of their last seven games against Florida State.