Who's Playing

Florida State @ NC State

Current Records: Florida State 2-5; NC State 4-3

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Carter-Finley Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Wolfpack scored first but ultimately less than the Miami (FL) Hurricanes in their game last week. NC State fell just short of Miami (FL) by a score of 44-41. Despite the defeat, NC State got a solid performance out of QB Bailey Hockman, who passed for two TDs and 248 yards on 28 attempts in addition to catching one pass for one TD and 31 yards.

Meanwhile, FSU has to be hurting after a devastating 41-17 loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Panthers last week. It was supposed to be a close contest, and FSU was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

This next matchup looks promising for the Wolfpack, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on the Seminoles against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 1-5 record ATS can't hold a candle to NC State's 4-2.

NC State is now 4-3 while FSU sits at 2-5. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: NC State enters the matchup with 21 sacks, good for 10th best in the nation. Less enviably, FSU is ninth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 20 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolfpack as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida State have won three out of their last five games against NC State.