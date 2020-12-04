Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ NC State

Current Records: Georgia Tech 3-5; NC State 7-3

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Georgia Tech and the NC State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Yellow Jackets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 38.88 points per game.

Georgia Tech's matchup against the Duke Blue Devils last week was close at halftime, but Georgia Tech turned on the heat in the second half with 28 points. Georgia Tech took their contest against Duke by a conclusive 56-33 score. That looming 23-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Georgia Tech yet this year. RB Jahmyr Gibbs and QB Jeff Sims were among the main playmakers for Georgia Tech as the former punched in two rushing touchdowns and the latter passed for three TDs and 146 yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 108 yards on the ground. Gibbs put himself on the highlight reel with a 61-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Gibbs' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Georgia Tech's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected one interception and four fumbles. DB Tariq Carpenter picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

NC State decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite their 83 penalty yards. They walked away with a 36-29 victory over the Syracuse Orange. Among those leading the charge for NC State was WR Thayer Thomas, who caught nine passes for three TDs and 102 yards.

The Yellow Jackets are expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Georgia Tech to 3-5 and NC State to 7-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Georgia Tech and the Wolfpack clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a solid 7-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.