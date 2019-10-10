Watch NC State vs. Syracuse: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

NC State (home) vs. Syracuse (away)

Current Records: NC State 3-2-0; Syracuse 3-2-0

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between Syracuse and NC State at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carter-Finley Stadium. If the contest is anything like the 51-41 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Syracuse ran circles around Holy Cross two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (429 yards vs. 115 yards) paid off. The Orange put a hurting on Holy Cross to the tune of 41-3. QB Tommy DeVito was slinging it as he passed for 269 yards and four TDs on 31 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was DeVito's 70-yard TD bomb to TE Luke Benson in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, NC State and Florida State couldn't quite live up to the 62.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. NC State lost to Florida State by a decisive 31-13 margin. The Wolfpack were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Florida State apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in November of last year.

Syracuse's victory lifted them to 3-2 while NC State's loss dropped them down to 3-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Wolfpack come into the game boasting the sixth fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 71.8. As for the Orange, they enter the matchup with 17 sacks, good for 16th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.46

Odds

The Wolfpack are a 4.5-point favorite against the Orange.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

NC State have won three out of their last four games against Syracuse.