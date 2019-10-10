Watch NC State vs. Syracuse: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch NC State vs. Syracuse football game
Who's Playing
NC State (home) vs. Syracuse (away)
Current Records: NC State 3-2-0; Syracuse 3-2-0
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between Syracuse and NC State at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carter-Finley Stadium. If the contest is anything like the 51-41 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Syracuse ran circles around Holy Cross two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (429 yards vs. 115 yards) paid off. The Orange put a hurting on Holy Cross to the tune of 41-3. QB Tommy DeVito was slinging it as he passed for 269 yards and four TDs on 31 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was DeVito's 70-yard TD bomb to TE Luke Benson in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, NC State and Florida State couldn't quite live up to the 62.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. NC State lost to Florida State by a decisive 31-13 margin. The Wolfpack were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Florida State apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in November of last year.
Syracuse's victory lifted them to 3-2 while NC State's loss dropped them down to 3-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Wolfpack come into the game boasting the sixth fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 71.8. As for the Orange, they enter the matchup with 17 sacks, good for 16th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $100.46
Odds
The Wolfpack are a 4.5-point favorite against the Orange.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
NC State have won three out of their last four games against Syracuse.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Syracuse 51 vs. NC State 41
- Sep 30, 2017 - NC State 33 vs. Syracuse 25
- Nov 12, 2016 - NC State 35 vs. Syracuse 20
- Nov 21, 2015 - NC State 42 vs. Syracuse 29
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Appalachian St. vs Louisiana odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Appalachian State vs. Louisiana...
-
How Gators defense shut down Auburn
Todd Grantham had the right plan for Gators defense, which may have turned a corner vs. the...
-
CFB odds, Week 7 picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 7 college football game 10,000 times
-
Ranking the 16 remaining unbeaten teams
The list of unblemished teams in college football is dwindling
-
NIL rights will help in recruiting
States are rushing to file and pass legislation that would improve the rights of college athletes
-
Oklahoma, Washington on upset alert
Parsing through the Week 7 lines to find the best bets against the favorites
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game