Watch NC State vs. W. Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch NC State vs. Western Carolina football game
Who's Playing
NC State (home) vs. W. Carolina (away)
Current Records: NC State 1-0-0; W. Carolina 0-1-0
Last Season Records: NC State 9-4-0; W. Carolina 3-8-0;
What to Know
NC State will square off against W. Carolina at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. NC State will be home again for the second matchup in a row.
When you finish with 262 more yards than your opponent like the Wolfpack did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They made easy work of East Carolina and carried off a 34-6 win. QB Matthew McKay did work as he accumulated 308 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.
W. Carolina couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 27-49 walloping at Mercer's hands. If the Catamounts were hoping to take revenge for the 46-59 loss against Mercer the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
NC State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 41.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game last Saturday, where they covered a 17-point spread.
NC State's victory lifted them to 1-0 while W. Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if NC State's success rolls on or if W. Carolina is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.10
Odds
The Wolfpack are a big 41.5 point favorite against the Catamounts.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 41 point favorite.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 82 degrees.
