Watch NC State vs. W. Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

NC State (home) vs. W. Carolina (away)

Current Records: NC State 1-0-0; W. Carolina 0-1-0

Last Season Records: NC State 9-4-0; W. Carolina 3-8-0;

What to Know

NC State will square off against W. Carolina at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. NC State will be home again for the second matchup in a row.

When you finish with 262 more yards than your opponent like the Wolfpack did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They made easy work of East Carolina and carried off a 34-6 win. QB Matthew McKay did work as he accumulated 308 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.

W. Carolina couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 27-49 walloping at Mercer's hands. If the Catamounts were hoping to take revenge for the 46-59 loss against Mercer the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

NC State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 41.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game last Saturday, where they covered a 17-point spread.

NC State's victory lifted them to 1-0 while W. Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if NC State's success rolls on or if W. Carolina is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.10

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 41.5 point favorite against the Catamounts.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 41 point favorite.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 82 degrees.