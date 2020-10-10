In this abnormal college football season, North Carolina State brought back a brief sense of normalcy to viewers with one of the first notable big man touchdowns of the year. This one comes courtesy of junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill.

With just over 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Virginia quarterback Lindell Stone dropped back to pass. McNeill was able to get his paws up, deflect the ball up in the air and get underneath it to nab the interception. Not only did the lineman get the pick, but he rumbled his way down the field for an 18-yard touchdown to give his team some much-needed breathing room against the Cavaliers.

McNeill, per the Wolfpack's roster listing, checks in at 6-feet-2-inches and a whopping 320 pounds. Even with those metrics, he was able to outrun an opposing lineman and even the opposing quarterback himself for the score for his first and only interception, let alone pick-six, of his career.

A look back at the defensive tackle's career and one will notice that scoring touchdowns is in his nature. While at Sanderson High School in North Carolina, McNeill occasionally lined up as a short-yardage running back for his team, wishing for 18 touchdowns.

In other words, this scenario wasn't too different from what he was used to just a few years ago. This time, however, he was responsible for getting the ball to himself. That turned out to be the hardest part as scoring was something he'd been used to doing.