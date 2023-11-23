Who's Playing

No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Iowa 9-2, Nebraska 5-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Nebraska will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten West battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Iowa will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, things were looking good for Nebraska after they put the first points on the board, but unfortunately for them things went downhill from there. They fell 24-17 to Wisconsin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Nebraska in their matchups with Wisconsin: they've now lost eight in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Chubba Purdy, who rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on only 14 carries, and also threw for 169 yards and a touchdown. Purdy was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 55 yards.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when Iowa and Illinois played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 33.5-point over/under. Iowa skirted past Illinois 15-13. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Nebraska now has a losing record at 5-6. As for Iowa, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season.

Nebraska was able to grind out a solid win over Iowa when the teams last played back in November of 2022, winning 24-17. Will Nebraska repeat their success, or does Iowa have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iowa is a slight 1-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college football odds.



The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 27 points.

Series History

Iowa has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Nebraska.