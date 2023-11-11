Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Maryland 5-4, Nebraska 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Peacock

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

Nebraska will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Nebraska unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of Michigan State by a score of 20-17. Nebraska didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Nobody from Nebraska had a standout game, but they got scores from Emmett Johnson and Heinrich Haarberg.

Meanwhile, Maryland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 51-15 loss at the hands of Penn State. Maryland has struggled against Penn State recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Terrapins weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only -49 rushing yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Penn State rushed for 158.

Nebraska's defeat dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Maryland, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 5-4.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, Maryland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Maryland is a slight 2-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

Series History

Nebraska has won both of the games they've played against Maryland in the last 7 years.