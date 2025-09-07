Nebraska tight end Luke Lindenmeyer had an unforgettable day with major accomplishments both during and after the Cornhuskers' 68-0 drubbing of Akron. After he hauled in the first touchdown catch of his career in the rout, Lindenmeyer proposed to his girlfriend on the field at Memorial Stadium. And she said yes.

Cameras caught Lindenmeyer's special moment after the Week 2 triumph, which sent the Huskers to 2-0 on the year. After coach Matt Rhule gave him a brief pep talk, Lindenmeyer found his girlfriend, Kailyn -- a member of the Nebraska dance team -- got down on a knee and proposed while his teammates surrounded him. After the couple celebrated, Lindenmeyer had a message for his team.

"I hope I play my heart out for y'all every night," Lindenmeyer said to his teammates. "But this is the love of my life right here."

"I didn't think the whole team was going to stop," Lindenmeyer said. "I didn't really tell the whole team. I just told a couple of guys. And then Coach Rhule said something about it yesterday, and then the whole team knew. They were just standing there. It was awesome. Her family was there, too. It was great."

Saturday also brought easily one of the best performances of Lindenmeyer's career, if not the most impressive outright. He caught three passes for 44 yards and his first touchdown as a Husker, continuing a hot start to his redshirt junior season. That followed the five grabs for 47 yards he logged in the opener against Cincinnati.

Despite his minimal track record as a pass-catcher, Lindenmeyer has emerged through two games as one of the top targets in Dana Holgorsen's offense. He displayed an obvious connection with quarterback Dylan Raiola in the pair of non-conference victories and has quickly rounded into a more versatile weapon after spending most of his career primarily as a blocking-first tight end.

Lindenmeyer, who joined Nebraska in 2022 as a walk-on from nearby Papillion (Neb.) Papillion-La Vista, played in every game since the start of the 2023 season and made nine starts across that stretch. His best outing coming into the year was in last season's Pinstripe Bowl when he posted two catches for 22 yards. It was the first time he logged multiple grabs in a game, and the yardage was also then a career best.

In addition to his achievements of late on the gridiron, Lindenmeyer is also among the most decorated players on the Nebraska roster off the field. He is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a longtime member of the Huskers' citizenship teams.