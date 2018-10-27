Watch Nebraska vs. Bethune-Cook.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (home) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (away)

Current records: Nebraska 1-6-1; Bethune-Cook. 4-4-1

What to Know

Nebraska will take on Bethune-Cook. at home at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Nebraska had a rough outing against Northwestern two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Nebraska were the clear victor by a 53-28 margin over Minnesota. The victory was some much needed relief for Nebraska as it spelled the end of their six-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-35 punch to the gut against NC A&T last Saturday.

Nebraska's win lifted them to 1-6-1 while Bethune-Cook.'s defeat dropped them down to 4-4-1. We'll find out if Nebraska can add another positive mark to their record or if Bethune-Cook. can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Nebraska's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.66

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.