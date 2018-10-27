Watch Nebraska vs. Bethune-Cook.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Nebraska vs. Bethune-Cookman football game
Who's Playing
Nebraska Cornhuskers (home) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (away)
Current records: Nebraska 1-6-1; Bethune-Cook. 4-4-1
What to Know
Nebraska will take on Bethune-Cook. at home at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Nebraska had a rough outing against Northwestern two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Nebraska were the clear victor by a 53-28 margin over Minnesota. The victory was some much needed relief for Nebraska as it spelled the end of their six-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-35 punch to the gut against NC A&T last Saturday.
Nebraska's win lifted them to 1-6-1 while Bethune-Cook.'s defeat dropped them down to 4-4-1. We'll find out if Nebraska can add another positive mark to their record or if Bethune-Cook. can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Nebraska's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.66
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
