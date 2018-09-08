Watch Nebraska vs. Colorado: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch the Nebraska vs. Colorado football game
Who's Playing
Nebraska Cornhuskers (home) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (away)
Last season records: Nebraska 4-8; Colorado 5-7
What to Know
Colorado will challenge Nebraska on the road at 3:30 PM on Saturday.
The game is expected to be a close one, with Colorado going off at just a 3 point underdog. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cornhuskers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Buffaloes.
Last season, Nebraska were 4-8-0 against the spread. As for Colorado, they were 3-7-1 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
