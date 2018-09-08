Watch Nebraska vs. Colorado: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (home) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (away)

Last season records: Nebraska 4-8; Colorado 5-7

What to Know

Colorado will challenge Nebraska on the road at 3:30 PM on Saturday.

The game is expected to be a close one, with Colorado going off at just a 3 point underdog. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Prediction

The Cornhuskers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Buffaloes.

Last season, Nebraska were 4-8-0 against the spread. As for Colorado, they were 3-7-1 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.