Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Nebraska

Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-0; Nebraska 1-1

Last Season Records: Nebraska 3-9; Georgia Southern 3-9

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will stay at home another week and welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

It was all tied up 7-7 at the half for the Cornhuskers and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks last week, but Nebraska stepped up in the second half for a cozy 38-17 win.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown the Eagles laid on the Morgan State Bears. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Georgia Southern had established a 31-7 advantage.

Their wins bumped Nebraska to 1-1 and Georgia Southern to 1-0. Both Nebraska and Georgia Southern have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.