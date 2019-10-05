Watch Nebraska vs. Northwestern: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Nebraska (home) vs. Northwestern (away)

Current Records: Nebraska 3-2-0; Northwestern 1-3-0

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between Northwestern and Nebraska at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Northwestern, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

It was a hard-fought game, but Northwestern had to settle for a 24-15 defeat against Wisconsin last week. The Wildcats were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Wisconsin apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in October of last year.

Meanwhile, Nebraska came into their contest this week averaging 38 points per game, but they fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They played a matchup they are hoping to forget as they lost a 48-7 blowout to Ohio State. Nebraska was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38 to nothing.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Wildcats are stumbling into the game with the 14th most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 7 on the season. But the Cornhuskers enter the contest having picked the ball off six times, good for eighth in the the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

Northwestern have won three out of their last four games against Nebraska.

Oct 13, 2018 - Northwestern 34 vs. Nebraska 31

Nov 04, 2017 - Northwestern 31 vs. Nebraska 24

Sep 24, 2016 - Nebraska 24 vs. Northwestern 13

Oct 24, 2015 - Northwestern 30 vs. Nebraska 28

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 67 degrees.