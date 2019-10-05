Watch Nebraska vs. Northwestern: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Nebraska vs. Northwestern football game
Who's Playing
Nebraska (home) vs. Northwestern (away)
Current Records: Nebraska 3-2-0; Northwestern 1-3-0
What to Know
A Big Ten battle is on tap between Northwestern and Nebraska at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Northwestern, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
It was a hard-fought game, but Northwestern had to settle for a 24-15 defeat against Wisconsin last week. The Wildcats were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Wisconsin apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in October of last year.
Meanwhile, Nebraska came into their contest this week averaging 38 points per game, but they fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They played a matchup they are hoping to forget as they lost a 48-7 blowout to Ohio State. Nebraska was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38 to nothing.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Wildcats are stumbling into the game with the 14th most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 7 on the season. But the Cornhuskers enter the contest having picked the ball off six times, good for eighth in the the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Cornhuskers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Northwestern have won three out of their last four games against Nebraska.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Northwestern 34 vs. Nebraska 31
- Nov 04, 2017 - Northwestern 31 vs. Nebraska 24
- Sep 24, 2016 - Nebraska 24 vs. Northwestern 13
- Oct 24, 2015 - Northwestern 30 vs. Nebraska 28
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 67 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Auburn vs. Florida pick, live stream
The Tigers and Gators will tee it up Saturday afternoon on the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
Florida vs. Auburn score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 10 Florida hosts No. 7 Auburn in the SEC on CBS...
-
Michigan vs. Iowa score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 19 Michigan hosts No. 14 Iowa in a Big Ten showdown
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 6
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 6 of the 2019 college football season
-
Week 6 scores, top 25: Live updates
NCAA football scores, top 25 rankings, highlights and updates from Week 6 of the 2019 season
-
Auburn vs. Florida odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Florida vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game