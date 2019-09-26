Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State football game
Who's Playing
Nebraska (home) vs. No. 5 Ohio State (away)
Current Records: Nebraska 3-1-0; Ohio State 4-0-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Nebraska will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Nebraska and Ohio State will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. These two teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
When you finish with 416 more yards than your opponent like the Cornhuskers did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They snuck past Illinois with a 42-38 win. Adrian Martinez and Wan'Dale Robinson were among the main playmakers for Nebraska as the former picked up 118 yards on the ground on 18 carries and accumulated 327 passing yards and the latter picked up 89 yards on the ground on 19 carries and snatched two receiving TDs. Robinson didn't help his team much against N. Illinois two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Ohio State was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 601 yards compared to Miami (Ohio)'s 110. Ohio State steamrolled Miami (Ohio) 76-5. With that victory, the Buckeyes brought their scoring average up a tier to 53.50 ppg.
Their wins bumped the Cornhuskers to 3-1 and the Buckeyes to 4-0. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cornhuskers enter the game having picked the ball six times, good for fifth in the the nation. But the Buckeyes haven't thrown an interception yet this season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 17-point favorite against the Cornhuskers.
Over/Under: 67
Series History
Ohio State have won all of the games they've played against Nebraska in the last five years.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Ohio State 36 vs. Nebraska 31
- Oct 14, 2017 - Ohio State 56 vs. Nebraska 14
- Nov 05, 2016 - Ohio State 62 vs. Nebraska 3
