Watch Nebraska vs. Troy: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (home) vs. Troy Trojans (away)

Current records: Nebraska 0-1-1; Troy 1-1

What to Know

On Saturday Nebraska take on Troy at 12:00 p.m. Nebraska are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Last week, Nebraska were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 28-33 to Colorado.

Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout to Boise St. in their previous matchup, Troy were happy to find some success. Troy steamrollered Florida A&M 59-7.

Troy's win lifted them to 1-1 while Nebraska's loss dropped them down to 0-1-1. We'll find out if Troy can add another positive mark to their record or if Nebraska can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Troy's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cornhuskers are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Trojans.

Last season, Nebraska were 4-8-0 against the spread. As for Troy, they were 6-5-1 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.