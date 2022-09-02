Who's Playing

Texas State @ Nevada

Last Season Records: Nevada 8-5; Texas State 4-8

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats will face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Texas State (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Nevada was 8-5 last season and is coming off of a 23-12 win against the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bobcats were 25th worst when it came to passing touchdowns allowed last year, with the squad giving up 27 overall (bottom 91%). Nevada's offense has more to brag about, as they they were ninth best in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 38.

Since the experts predict a loss, Texas State will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.