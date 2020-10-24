Who's Playing

Wyoming @ Nevada

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at Clarence Mackay Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Wyoming was on the positive side of.500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Nevada is in much the same boat after finishing their last year at 7-6.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys were ninth best in the nation in touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 25. Less enviably, Nevada was sixth worst when it came to passing touchdowns allowed last season, with the team giving up 31 overall. The good news for Nevada, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wyoming have won all of the games they've played against Nevada in the last six years.