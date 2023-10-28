Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: New Mexico 3-4, Nevada 1-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

New Mexico has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The New Mexico Lobos and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Saturday, New Mexico got the win against Hawaii by a conclusive 42-21. The victory was just what New Mexico needed coming off of a 52-24 defeat in their prior matchup.

New Mexico relied on the efforts of Andrew Henry, who rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries, and Dylan Hopkins, who threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns while completing 80% of his passes. The team also got some help courtesy of Jeremiah Hixon, who picked up 62 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Nevada had to suffer through a 16-game losing streak dating back to last season, but that streak is no more. They didn't even let San Diego State onto the board and left with a 6-0 win on Saturday.

Their wins bumped New Mexico to 3-4 and Nevada to 1-6.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the game is expected to be close, with Nevada going off as just a 1-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Odds

Nevada is a slight 1-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

Series History

Nevada has won 3 out of their last 4 games against New Mexico.