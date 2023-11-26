1st Quarter Report

Wyoming is on the board, but we're still waiting on Nevada to respond. Wyoming has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Nevada 14-0.

Wyoming has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Wyoming 7-4, Nevada 2-9

What to Know

Nevada will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Nevada is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, Nevada came up short against Colorado State and fell 30-20.

Brendon Lewis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown. Richard Toney Jr. made the highlight reel by snagging an interception and taking it all the way to the house.

Meanwhile, Wyoming blew past Hawaii, posting a 42-9 victory at home. The win was just what Wyoming needed coming off of a 34-14 defeat in their prior matchup.

Wyoming can attribute much of their success to Andrew Peasley, who threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns while completing 82.4% of his passes. Peasley has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last seven games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of John Michael Gyllenborg, who picked up 128 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Nevada's defeat dropped their record down to 2-9. As for Wyoming, they pushed their record up to 7-4 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home.

While only Wyoming took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Wyoming shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 11 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Wyoming is a big 11-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

Series History

Wyoming has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Nevada.

Oct 24, 2020 - Nevada 37 vs. Wyoming 34

Oct 26, 2019 - Wyoming 31 vs. Nevada 3

Oct 22, 2016 - Wyoming 42 vs. Nevada 34

Oct 17, 2015 - Wyoming 28 vs. Nevada 21

Injury Report for Nevada

Cooper Shults: Out for the Season (Knee)

Keleki Latu: questionable (Ankle)

AJ Bianco: doubtful (Chest)

Ashton Hayes: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Dyson Frank: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Wyoming