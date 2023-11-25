Who's Playing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks @ New Mexico State Aggies

Current Records: Jacksonville State 8-3, New Mexico State 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $26.50

What to Know

New Mexico State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The New Mexico State Aggies and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Aggie Memorial Stadium. New Mexico State will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

Last Saturday, everything went New Mexico State's way against Auburn as New Mexico State made off with a 31-10 win.

New Mexico State can attribute much of their success to Diego Pavia, who threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Pavia has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 12 games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Star Thomas, who gained 84 total yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State can now show off four landslide victories after their most recent game on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 56-17 victory over Louisiana Tech.

Jacksonville State relied on the efforts of Zion Webb, who rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns on only ten carries, and Malik Jackson, who rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries. Jackson was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 68 yards. Another player making a difference was Anwar Lewis, who rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on only 14 carries.

New Mexico State has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season. As for Jacksonville State, their win bumped their record up to 8-3.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the matchup is expected to be close, with Jacksonville State going off as just a 3-point favorite. New Mexico State might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last nine times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Aggies have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 205.3 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Gamecocks (currently ranked third in rushing yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 245.6 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Jacksonville State is a 3-point favorite against New Mexico State, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Aggies as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 49 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.