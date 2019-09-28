Watch New Mexico State vs. Fresno State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch New Mexico State vs. Fresno State football game
Who's Playing
New Mexico State (home) vs. Fresno State (away)
Current Records: New Mexico State 0-4-0; Fresno State 1-2-0
What to Know
New Mexico State is staring down a pretty large 19.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Fresno State at 8 p.m. ET. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 982 yards last week.
It was all tied up at halftime, but New Mexico State was not quite New Mexico's equal in the second half when they met last week. It was close but no cigar for the Aggies as they fell 55-52 to New Mexico. New Mexico State got a solid performance out of QB Josh Adkins, who punched in three rushing TDs and accumulated 335 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Adkins this season.
Meanwhile, Fresno State ran circles around Sacramento State, and the extra yardage (475 yards vs. 222 yards) paid off. Fresno State walked away with a 34-20 victory. That's another feather in the cap for them, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
Fresno State's win lifted them to 1-2 while New Mexico State's loss dropped them down to 0-4. We'll see if Fresno State's success rolls on or if the Aggies are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico
- TV: Flo Football
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Aggies.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 17.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 63
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
