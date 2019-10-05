Watch New Mexico State vs. Liberty: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New Mexico State (home) vs. Liberty (away)

Current Records: New Mexico State 0-5-0; Liberty 3-2-0

What to Know

New Mexico State is hoping to patch up the holes a defense that has allowed an average of 47.2 goals per game. An FBS Independents battle is on tap between New Mexico State and Liberty at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Aggies winning the first 49-41 at home and Liberty taking the second 28-21.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but New Mexico State had to settle for a 30-17 defeat against Fresno State last week. QB Josh Adkins had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 4.57 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Liberty and New Mexico, but the 72-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Liberty walked away with a 17-10 win. Winning may never get old, but they sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.

Liberty's victory lifted them to 3-2 while New Mexico State's loss dropped them down to 0-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Aggies are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 9 on the season. But the Flames enter the contest having picked the ball off six times, good for eighth in the the nation. So the New Mexico State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Flames are a 4-point favorite against the Aggies.

Bettors have moved against the Flames slightly, as the game opened with the Flames as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

New Mexico State and Liberty both have one win in their last two games.