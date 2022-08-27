Who's Playing

Nevada @ New Mexico State

Last Season Records: New Mexico State 2-10; Nevada 8-5

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the New Mexico State Aggies are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium. While Nevada was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5. Meanwhile, coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, New Mexico State has set their aspirations higher this season.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Wolf Pack ranked 209th worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 23 (bottom 161%). The Aggies experienced some struggles of their own as they were 248th worst when it came to passing touchdowns allowed last season, with the squad giving up 32 overall (bottom 191%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Nevada has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a big 9-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.