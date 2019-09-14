Watch New Mexico State vs. San Diego State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

New Mexico State (home) vs. San Diego State (away)

Current Records: New Mexico State 0-2-0; San Diego State 2-0-0

What to Know

San Diego State will take on New Mexico State at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, San Diego State has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Aztecs were able to grind out a solid win over UCLA last week, winning 23-14. Kobe Smith and Ryan Agnew were among the main playmakers for San Diego State as the former caught 7 passes for 131 yards and 1 touchdown and the latter passed for 293 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State took a serious blow against Alabama, falling 10-62. This makes it the second defeat in a row for New Mexico State.

San Diego State's victory lifted them to 2-0 while New Mexico State's loss dropped them down to 0-2. New Mexico State is second worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 15 on the season. But the Aztecs are stumbling into the contest with the sixth fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 2 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 16 point favorite against the Aggies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: more clouds than sun, with a temperature of 80 degrees.