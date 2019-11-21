Watch New Mexico vs. Air Force: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch New Mexico vs. Air Force football game
Who's Playing
New Mexico (home) vs. Air Force (away)
Current Records: New Mexico 2-8; Air Force 8-2
What to Know
The Air Force Falcons will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They are staying on the road, facing off against the New Mexico Lobos at 2 p.m. ET at Dreamstyle Stadium. The Falcons are cruising in on a five-game winning streak while New Mexico is stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Air Force and the Colorado State Rams last week was still a pretty decisive one as Air Force wrapped it up with a 38-21 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for New Mexico, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 42-9 punch to the gut against the Boise State Broncos. QB Tevaka Tuioti had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball twice with only 175 yards passing.
Air Force's win lifted them to 8-2 while New Mexico's defeat dropped them down to 2-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico is worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 335.8 on average. But the Falcons are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 110.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Falcons are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Lobos.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
New Mexico have won three out of their last four games against Air Force.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Air Force 42 vs. New Mexico 24
- Sep 30, 2017 - New Mexico 56 vs. Air Force 38
- Oct 15, 2016 - New Mexico 45 vs. Air Force 40
- Nov 28, 2015 - New Mexico 47 vs. Air Force 35
-
