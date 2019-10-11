Watch New Mexico vs. Colorado State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New Mexico (home) vs. Colorado State (away)

Current Records: New Mexico 2-3-0; Colorado State 1-5-0

What to Know

New Mexico is 0-4 against Colorado State since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Friday. New Mexico and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8 p.m. ET at Dreamstyle Stadium. The Lobos lost both of their matches to Colorado State last season, on scores of 27-24 and 20-18, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between New Mexico and San Jose State, but the 70-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. New Mexico fell to San Jose State 32-21. QB Sheriron Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 104 yards on the ground on 11 carries and threw two passing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Colorado State was the 63-31 winner over San Diego State when they last met November of 2016. Last week? They had no such luck. Colorado State came up short against San Diego State, falling 24-10. Colorado State can't seem to catch a break and have now endured four losses in a row.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lobos are stumbling into the contest with the most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 386 on average. Colorado State has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are ninth worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 23 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lobos.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

Colorado State have won all of the games they've played against New Mexico in the last five years.