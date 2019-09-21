Watch New Mexico vs. New Mexico State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

New Mexico (home) vs. New Mexico State (away)

Current Records: New Mexico 1-1-0; New Mexico State 0-3-0

What to Know

New Mexico State will square off against New Mexico on the road at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium. New Mexico State comes in off of three low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Aggies last week, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 31-10 punch to the gut against San Diego State. New Mexico State can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Meanwhile, a win for New Mexico just wasn't in the stars as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched, falling 66-14 to Notre Dame. New Mexico was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-7.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New Mexico State are stumbling into the matchup with the second most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 19 on the season. The Lobos have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 574.50 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $23.23

Odds

The Lobos are a solid 4.5-point favorite against the Aggies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 70

Series History

New Mexico and New Mexico State both have two wins in their last four games.

  • Sep 15, 2018 - New Mexico State 25 vs. New Mexico 42
  • Sep 09, 2017 - New Mexico 28 vs. New Mexico State 30
  • Sep 10, 2016 - New Mexico State 32 vs. New Mexico 31
  • Oct 03, 2015 - New Mexico 38 vs. New Mexico State 29

