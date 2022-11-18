Who's Playing

San Diego State @ New Mexico

Current Records: San Diego State 6-4; New Mexico 2-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the New Mexico Lobos are heading back home. The Lobos and the San Diego State Aztecs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:45 p.m. ET on Friday at University Stadium. San Diego State should still be feeling good after a win, while New Mexico will be looking to regain their footing.

New Mexico has to be aching after a bruising 35-3 defeat to the Air Force Falcons this past Saturday. New Mexico was down 28-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding New Mexico back was the mediocre play of QB Justin Holaday, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 128 yards on 21 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Aztecs turned the game against the San Jose State Spartans into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 425 yards to 223. San Diego State enjoyed a cozy 43-27 victory over SJSU this past Saturday. San Diego State's win was all the more impressive since SJSU was averaging only 16.38 points allowed on the season. San Diego State S Jalen Mayden was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 268 yards on 22 attempts in addition to picking up 61 yards on the ground. Mayden's 66-yard touchdown toss to WR Tyrell Shavers in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

New Mexico is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

The Lobos are now 2-8 while the Aztecs sit at 6-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: New Mexico comes into the contest boasting the 19th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at 11. As for San Diego State, they enter the game with only 117.8 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for 24th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:45 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:45 p.m. ET Where: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Diego State have won all of the games they've played against New Mexico in the last eight years.