The NFL kicked off Day 2 of its draft by honoring Michigan's 2024 national championship team. Members of the squad walked to the stage with the CFP trophy as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell honored the group.

During the presentation, Michigan's fight song, "The Victors" played in front of nearly 200,000 in attendance at the NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan -- located less than 50 miles from Michigan's Ann Arbor campus.

"What's up Michigan this crowd is amazing," Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy said in a video message. "I wish I could be there tonight, but I feel like some of my friends are in the house. Come on down, guys. Go Blue."

McCarthy was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 10 pick on Thursday. The signal caller was the first player from the Mcihigan championship roster selected in the draft, but he certainly won't be the last. Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil ranks No. 52 on CBS Sports big board. He is followed closely by defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (No. 69), linebacker Junior Colson (No. 90), and Roman Wilson (No. 98) on the big board.

Michigan defeated Washington 34-13 in the CFP title game in Houston earlier this calendar year to cap a 15-0 season and capture its first national title since 1997.