WATCH: Nick Chubb isn’t a fan of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ ride at Disney World

The Georgia Bulldogs did Disney World in the week leading up to their College Football Playoff matchup against Oklahoma on New Year's Day, and at least one Bulldog absolutely hated it. When running back Nick Chubb and head coach Kirby Smart rode the "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride together, Smart seemed to be all for it. Chubb? Not so much.

Go ride Guardians of the Galaxy, they said... It’ll be fun, they said... 🤣🤣🤣#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/a3Bb3IGw3G — Georgia Football (@FootballUGA) December 28, 2017

Chubb goes through a lot of emotion throughout his ride, and Kirby seems completely oblivious.

Georgia Bulldogs Twitter

He immediately starts out looking like he doesn't know what to expect. All that he seems to know is that it's nothing good.

But hey, it's Disney World, right? How bad could this be? Everyone else is having a good time. So dawg gone it, Chubb is going to have a good time too.

A REALLY good time.

Wait, what was that? Why is this seat moving? Is no one else feeling this? What is happening on this ride? Chubb's hand is still up, he's determined to enjoy this. But he was not prepared at all.

Chubb's hands say joy but his face screams excruciating pain. The rumble seats are in full effect, and he's wondering why Smart a.) didn't tell him this was a training exercise and b.) seems to be enjoying himself so much.

"Whew, OK. That was fun, right coach? I sure am glad that it's over so we can go on literally any other ride."

"Coach?"

"PREPARE FOR OKLAHOMA NICK. THEY HIT HARDER THAN THESE CHAIRS."

That might not be strictly true. But honestly, Chubb did not seem like he knew what to expect for this ride. At least between the tackles you can brace yourself for the oncoming contact.