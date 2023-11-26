3rd Quarter Report

North Carolina State already has more points against UNC than they managed in total against Virginia Tech last Saturday. North Carolina State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UNC 39-20.

North Carolina State entered the game having won four straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it five, or will UNC step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UNC Tar Heels @ No. 22 North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: UNC 8-3, North Carolina State 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UNC Tar Heels and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to square off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Carter-Finley Stadium. Despite being away, UNC is looking at a 2.5-point advantage in the spread.

UNC might've scored the first points on Saturday, but it was Clemson who claimed the real prize. UNC fell 31-20 to Clemson. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UNC in their matchups with Clemson: they've now lost four in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Omarion Hampton, who rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 9.4 yards per carry. Hampton was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 64 yards. Drake Maye was another key contributor, throwing for 209 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State came tearing into Saturday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 35-28 win over Virginia Tech.

Kevin Concepcion and Brennan Armstrong were among the main playmakers for North Carolina State as the former gained 107 total yards and three touchdowns and the latter rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

UNC's loss dropped their record down to 8-3. As for North Carolina State, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season.

UNC couldn't quite finish off North Carolina State when the teams last played back in November of 2022 and fell 30-27. Can UNC avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNC is a slight 2.5-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 55.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against UNC.

Nov 25, 2022 - North Carolina State 30 vs. UNC 27

Nov 26, 2021 - North Carolina State 34 vs. UNC 30

Oct 24, 2020 - UNC 48 vs. North Carolina State 21

Nov 30, 2019 - UNC 41 vs. North Carolina State 10

Nov 24, 2018 - North Carolina State 34 vs. UNC 28

Nov 25, 2017 - North Carolina State 33 vs. UNC 21

Nov 25, 2016 - North Carolina State 28 vs. UNC 21

Nov 28, 2015 - UNC 45 vs. North Carolina State 34

Injury Report for North Carolina State

Jakeen Harris: Out for the Season (Pectoral)

Demarcus Jones II: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Rakeim Ashford: Out for the Season (Knee)

MJ Morris: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Injury Report for UNC