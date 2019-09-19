Watch North Carolina vs. App. State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch North Carolina vs. Appalachian State football game
Who's Playing
North Carolina (home) vs. App. State (away)
Current Records: North Carolina 2-1-0; App. State 2-0-0
What to Know
App. State have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
App. State was successful in their previous meeting against Charlotte, and they didn't afford Charlotte any payback this time around. The Mountaineers enjoyed a cozy 56-41 victory over Charlotte. No one put up better numbers for App. State than RB Darrynton Evans, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 234 yards and 3 touchdowns on 19 carries.
We saw a pretty high 65-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. North Carolina was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 18-24 to Wake Forest. The Tar Heels were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Wake Forest apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in Oct. of 2015.
App. State's win lifted them to 2-0 while North Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. The Tar Heels haven't thrown an interception yet this season. As for the Mountaineers, they have yet to throw a single interception, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tar Heels are a solid 3 point favorite against the Mountaineers.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
