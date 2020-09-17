Who's Playing

Charlotte @ No. 12 North Carolina

Current Records: Charlotte 0-1; North Carolina 1-0

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Charlotte 49ers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 19 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. UNC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory.

When you finish with 286 more yards than your opponent like the Tar Heels did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 31-6 margin over the Syracuse Orange. Among those leading the charge for UNC was RB Javonte Williams, who punched in three rushing touchdowns.

UNC's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed 'Cuse's offensive line to sack the quarterback seven times for a loss of 37 yards. The heavy lifting was done by LB Chazz Surratt and DL Tomari Fox, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday. The game between them was not particularly close, with the 49ers falling 35-20. QB Chris Reynolds had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 140 yards passing. Reynolds' longest connection was to TE Taylor Thompson for 41 yards in the second quarter.

This next contest looks promising for the Tar Heels, who are favored by a full 27.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Saturday, where they covered a 23.5-point spread.

North Carolina's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if UNC's success rolls on or if the 49ers are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 27.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.