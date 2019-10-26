Watch North Carolina vs. Duke: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch North Carolina vs. Duke football game
Who's Playing
North Carolina (home) vs. Duke (away)
Current Records: North Carolina 3-4; Duke 4-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, North Carolina is heading back home. North Carolina and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. North Carolina lost both of their matches to Duke last season, on scores of 27-17 and 42-35, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
The Tar Heels fought the good fight in their overtime game last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 43-41 loss against Virginia Tech. A silver lining for North Carolina was the play of QB Sam Howell, who passed for 348 yards and five TDs on 49 attempts. Howell's 68-yard touchdown toss to in the made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon. Not surprisingly, Howell's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Duke wasn't able to make up for their 28-14 defeat to Virginia when they last met October of last year. The Blue Devils have to be aching after a bruising 48-14 defeat to Virginia. The Blue Devils were down by 41-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.
The teams both will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.99
Odds
The Tar Heels are a 3.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Duke have won three out of their last four games against North Carolina.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Duke 42 vs. North Carolina 35
- Sep 23, 2017 - Duke 27 vs. North Carolina 17
- Nov 10, 2016 - Duke 28 vs. North Carolina 27
- Nov 07, 2015 - North Carolina 66 vs. Duke 31
