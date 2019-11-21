Watch North Carolina vs. Mercer: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch North Carolina vs. Mercer football game
Who's Playing
North Carolina (home) vs. Mercer (away)
Current Records: North Carolina 4-6; Mercer 4-7
What to Know
The Mercer Bears are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the North Carolina Tar Heels at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Last week, Mercer was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the ETSU Buccaneers 38-33.
Meanwhile, UNC fought the good fight in their overtime game but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Pittsburgh Panthers 34-27. North Carolina's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Dazz Newsome, who caught 11 passes for 170 yards and one TD.
The Bears are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 0-4 ATS when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tar Heels are a big 39-point favorite against the Bears.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
