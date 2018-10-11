Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech football game
Who's Playing
North Carolina Tar Heels (home) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (away)
Current records: North Carolina 1-3; Virginia Tech 3-2
What to Know
North Carolina has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they take on Virginia Tech at 7:00 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
There's no need to mince words: North Carolina lost to Miami (Fla.) two weeks ago, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 47-10. North Carolina got a solid performance out of Chazz Surratt, who rushed for 69 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech's and Notre Dame's match last Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Virginia Tech was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Virginia Tech suffered a grim 45-23 defeat to Notre Dame.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. With six turnovers, North Carolina had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Virginia Tech exploits that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Hokies are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Tar Heels.
This season, North Carolina is 1-2-1 against the spread. As for Virginia Tech, they are 2-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Virginia Tech has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Carolina.
- 2017 - Virginia Tech Hokies 59 vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 7
- 2016 - North Carolina Tar Heels 3 vs. Virginia Tech Hokies 34
- 2015 - Virginia Tech Hokies 27 vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 30
