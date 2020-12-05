Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ North Carolina

Current Records: Western Carolina 0-2; North Carolina 6-3

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They are on the road again Saturday and play against the North Carolina Tar Heels at noon ET Dec. 5 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Western Carolina found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 49-17 punch to the gut against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but UNC was not quite the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's equal in the second half when they met last Friday. The Tar Heels came up short against the Fighting Irish, falling 31-17. That makes it the first time this season UNC has let down their home crowd. No one had a standout game offensively for UNC, but QB Sam Howell led the way with two touchdowns.

Western Carolina have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 49.50 point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The Catamounts suffered a grim 49-26 defeat to the Tar Heels when the teams previously met two seasons ago. Can Western Carolina avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 49.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 48.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Western Carolina in the last six years.