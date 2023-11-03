Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: UTSA 5-3, North Texas 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: DATCU Stadium -- Denton, Texas

DATCU Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

North Texas will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The North Texas Mean Green and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at DATCU Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought contest, but North Texas had to settle for a 45-42 defeat against Memphis. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for North Texas, who almost overcame a 24 point deficit.

Despite the defeat, North Texas had strong showings from Chandler Rogers, who threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, and Roderic Burns, who picked up 102 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Rogers is on a roll when it comes to passing yards, as he's now passed for 300 or more in the last three games he's played. Oscar Adaway III was another key contributor, gaining 118 total yards.

Meanwhile, UTSA had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 41-27 victory over East Carolina.

Frank Harris was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 395 yards and four touchdowns while picking up 12.3 yards per attempt. Another player making a difference was Joshua Cephus, who picked up 183 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Another reason for the win was UTSA's imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for five sacks. Leading the way was Trey Moore and his three sacks.

North Texas has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season. As for UTSA, their win bumped their record up to 5-3.

While only North Texas took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, UTSA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. North Texas might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

North Texas suffered a grim 48-27 defeat to UTSA in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. Will North Texas have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UTSA is a big 7.5-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 71 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Texas has won 5 out of their last 9 games against UTSA.