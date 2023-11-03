Who's Playing
UTSA Roadrunners @ North Texas Mean Green
Current Records: UTSA 5-3, North Texas 3-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: DATCU Stadium -- Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
What to Know
North Texas will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The North Texas Mean Green and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at DATCU Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought contest, but North Texas had to settle for a 45-42 defeat against Memphis. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for North Texas, who almost overcame a 24 point deficit.
Despite the defeat, North Texas had strong showings from Chandler Rogers, who threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, and Roderic Burns, who picked up 102 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Rogers is on a roll when it comes to passing yards, as he's now passed for 300 or more in the last three games he's played. Oscar Adaway III was another key contributor, gaining 118 total yards.
Meanwhile, UTSA had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 41-27 victory over East Carolina.
Frank Harris was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 395 yards and four touchdowns while picking up 12.3 yards per attempt. Another player making a difference was Joshua Cephus, who picked up 183 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Another reason for the win was UTSA's imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for five sacks. Leading the way was Trey Moore and his three sacks.
North Texas has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season. As for UTSA, their win bumped their record up to 5-3.
While only North Texas took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, UTSA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. North Texas might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.
North Texas suffered a grim 48-27 defeat to UTSA in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. Will North Texas have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
UTSA is a big 7.5-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 71 points.
Series History
North Texas has won 5 out of their last 9 games against UTSA.
- Dec 02, 2022 - UTSA 48 vs. North Texas 27
- Oct 22, 2022 - UTSA 31 vs. North Texas 27
- Nov 27, 2021 - North Texas 45 vs. UTSA 23
- Nov 28, 2020 - UTSA 49 vs. North Texas 17
- Sep 21, 2019 - North Texas 45 vs. UTSA 3
- Nov 24, 2018 - North Texas 24 vs. UTSA 21
- Oct 14, 2017 - North Texas 29 vs. UTSA 26
- Oct 29, 2016 - UTSA 31 vs. North Texas 17
- Oct 31, 2015 - North Texas 30 vs. UTSA 23